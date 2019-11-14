Comparing Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CVLY)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.77% 10.02% 1.01%

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Investors Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.92 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $93.64 million 2.33 $19.54 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

