COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) Shares Down 9%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $6.50, 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68,471% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut COMPANHIA ENERG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo engages in the planning, construction, and operation of electricity generation systems in Brazil. The company operates three hydroelectric power plants, including 18 generating units with a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 megawatts located in the Parana River basin in the west and the Paraiba do Sul River basin in the east of São Paulo state.

