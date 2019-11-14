COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.48, 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

