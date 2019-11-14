Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) EVP Joseph F. Serbun Sells 7,342 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Bank System stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,186,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,770,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

