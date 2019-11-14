Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

