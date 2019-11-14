Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commscope from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,414. Commscope has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Commscope by 584.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commscope by 1,388.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Commscope during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commscope by 57.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 101,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

