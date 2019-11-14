Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,679,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,178 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 490,808 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,191,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,269 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD opened at $34.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

