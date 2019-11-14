Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 58 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $322.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average is $282.25. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $327.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.98.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

