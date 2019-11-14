Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 257.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after purchasing an additional 727,504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 201.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 937,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 626,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after purchasing an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

ADC stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

