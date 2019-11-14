Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 213,718 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,585 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $254.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

