Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. Also, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.