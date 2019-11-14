Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVGI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 225,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,873. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $233.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

