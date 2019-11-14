Cominar REIT to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18.

Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

