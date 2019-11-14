Cominar REIT to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cominar REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

