Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $1,063,999.71 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $1,063,999.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

