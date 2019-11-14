Comerica Bank Sells 24,873 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 318,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

