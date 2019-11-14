Comerica Bank Sells 19,625 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $1,216,974.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Leib purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

