Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 202.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DXC Technology by 64.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

