Comerica Bank Has $2.35 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Insiders sold a total of 33,580 shares of company stock worth $1,397,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 393.65%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

