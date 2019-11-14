Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $90.58 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

