Color Platform Price Tops $0.0128 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $243,547.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,205,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

