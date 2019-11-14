Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.00. Colony Credit Real Estate shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 36,576 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 248.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,575,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 925,505 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

