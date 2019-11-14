Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,475. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.