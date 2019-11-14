Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director David Hirsch Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 31,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,896. The company has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 79,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

