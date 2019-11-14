Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 2,956,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,574. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,506,506.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,486 shares of company stock worth $7,051,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

