Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 521,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,852. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $813.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

