Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

CNS stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $68.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,790.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

