Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 267.08% and a negative net margin of 7,369.12%.

Shares of CODX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

CODX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

