CNA Financial Corp Sells 16,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

