Clovis Oncology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,048 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,026% compared to the average volume of 2,047 put options.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,838,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,273. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.76. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 919,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,762.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,600 shares of company stock worth $561,862 and have sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 143.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

