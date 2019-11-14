Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03), 7,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 141,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

