Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:CLR traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.06. 135,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,306. The firm has a market cap of $322.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. Clearwater Seafoods has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

