Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943. The firm has a market cap of $349.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

