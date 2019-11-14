Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,518. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

