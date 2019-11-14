Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.48.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

