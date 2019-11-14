Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.69

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.69 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 19787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.