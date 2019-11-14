Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.69

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.69 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 19787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

