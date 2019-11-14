CIBC Lowers STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$3.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.73.

Shares of STEP traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.05. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.70. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

