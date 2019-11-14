CIBC Lowers Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$9.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CERV. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

TSE:CERV traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.40. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04.

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,072.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,639.80.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

