CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$46.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of SJ traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.15. 21,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,247. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$36.18 and a 12-month high of C$48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.98.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.