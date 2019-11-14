CHURCHILL CAP C/SH to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

