Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Up 6.7%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.02, 574,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 216,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $173.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

