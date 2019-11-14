Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.18

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 126968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.08.

CHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$332.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$365.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

