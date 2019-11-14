Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 114.8% in October

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the September 30th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 51,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Chinanet Online has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.84.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.