Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 132,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $115.69 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $117.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.