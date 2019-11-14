Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $770,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in HSBC by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

