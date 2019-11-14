Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $494,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,948,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Baxter International by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.