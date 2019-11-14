Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,298.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,180.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

