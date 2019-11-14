Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

