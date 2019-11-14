Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $204.55 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, Radar Relay and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Coinbase. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

