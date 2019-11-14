CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Trading Down 4.6%

CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.16.

Get CF Energy alerts:

CF Energy (CVE:CFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.10 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.